DeMarcus Ware signs one day contract to retire as a Dallas Cowboy

DALLAS – It’s official! DeMarcus Ware will retire as a Dallas Cowboy!

Ware signed a one day contract with the team, making him a Cowboy after announcing his retirement.

The Cowboys hosted a press conference with Ware before their scheduled pre-draft presser to announce the news.

DeMarcus Ware is here to retire as a Dallas Cowboy. pic.twitter.com/EqbRTh3Ug0 — Tim Roberts (@21stCenturyTim) April 24, 2017

Ware was drafted by the Cowboys in the 2005 NFL draft where he spent nine season. His last three were in Denver, where he won a Super Bowl in 2016.

We are proud to announce that @DeMarcusWare will officially retire today as a Dallas Cowboy. Ware it all started. #ThankYouDWare pic.twitter.com/UAsbCKX9wW — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 24, 2017

Ware played 141 games with the Cowboys with 444 total tackles and 117 sacks.