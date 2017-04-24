DeMarcus Ware signs one day contract to retire as a Dallas Cowboy

DALLAS – It’s official! DeMarcus Ware will retire as a Dallas Cowboy!
Ware signed a one day contract with the team, making him a Cowboy after announcing his retirement.
The Cowboys hosted a press conference with Ware before their scheduled pre-draft presser to announce the news.
Ware was drafted by the Cowboys in the 2005 NFL draft where he spent nine season. His last three were in Denver, where he won a Super Bowl in 2016.
Ware played 141 games with the Cowboys with 444 total tackles and 117 sacks.