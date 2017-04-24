Dallas police working possible active shooter at Lake Highlands office tower

DALLAS – Dallas police are responding to a possible active shooting situation at an office tower in Dallas.

Police and Dallas Fire Rescue are in the 8300 block of the service road at Central Expressway and Forest Lane. People could be seen leaving the high rise building at 12943 Schroeder Road in the Lake Highlands area as first responders work the scene.

Dallas police are not disclosing any more info at this time. A NewsFix crew is headed to the scene this story and will be updated as details become available.

32.922931 -96.760541