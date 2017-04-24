× Birthday boy John Wiley Price awaits corruption trial verdict

DALLAS — We don’t know which card to get John Wiley Price: “Happy Birthday, enjoy your freedom” or “Happy Birthday, too bad you’re going to jail.”

The longtime Dallas County Commissioner turned 67 on Monday. But turns out he needs, “Happy birthday… Just keep waiting.”

The jury’s been deliberating since last week on whether or not John Wiley Price is guilty of conspiracy to commit bribery, mail and tax fraud. They returned on Monday just to have the birthday boy wait until Tuesday.

JWP’s lawyers blasted the federal government in closing arguments. They said the government’s case is filled with reasonable doubt due to a lack of evidence. They also argued that Price never took bribes and all of the money found in his safe were proceeds from loan repayments.

On the other hand, prosecutors claim Price finessed at least $1 million dollars worth of cars and real estates from businesses.

What a mess.