Arrest made in murder of 81-year-old DeSoto man

DeSOTO – An arrest has been made in the murder of an 81-year-old DeSoto man. T.G. Grady was murdered April 14 while sitting in his car in front of his home in the 400 block of Summertree Lane in DeSoto.

Neighborhood security video showed a man carrying a handgun walk up and shoot Grady. A still image and clip from the video released by DeSoto police to the public brought in tips leading detectives to 29-year-old Milton Davis III of DeSoto, according to DeSoto Police Public Information Officer Nick Bristow.

Police say Davis was arrested without incident April 21 by Dallas and DeSoto police at a DART Station on Scyene Road.

DeSoto Police Chief Joseph Costa thanked the public, area residents, and media along with Dallas Police Department and Dallas Sheriff’s Office for working together on the case. “In less than a week, we had the subject identified and enough probable cause to make an arrest, and the subject is incarcerated at this point in time,” Costa said.

Police say although Davis and Grady lived near each other, there is no indication the two knew each other; robbery is believed to be the motive for the crime.

Sgt. Chris Huerta said it was one of the most cold-blooded cases the city has worked. “It affected all of us. We all wanted to catch this guy. Watching the video, it wasn’t.. it was seconds from the time that he made contact to the time Mr. Grady was killed. So we put forth all our efforts and, like I said, we worked long hours to identify him and develop enough probable cause to arrest this individual,” Huerta said.

Davis was booked into DeSoto’s Tri City Jail and is now being held in the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Police are still searching for the gun used in the murder. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Southwest Regional Communications Center at 972-223-6111 or text information to 847411 and include ‘DeSoto’ in the subject line of the text.