A third American citizen detained in North Korea

North Korea has detained another American citizen — bringing the total number of U.S. citizens being held there to three.

Tony Ying was detained by officials on Saturday at Pyongyang’s International Airport as he was trying to board a flight to China with his wife. The 58-year-old was a teacher at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology.

On Monday, President Trump called North Korea a threat to the whole world, “People put blindfolds on for decades, and now it’s time to solve the problem.”

Well, we know one American citizen who was in North Korea just a few weeks ago — Travel Fix’s Drew Binsky!

Drew traveled to North Korea to join the country’s annual marathon, which was open to foreigners for the first time. He made it out safely and shared his experience with us, like how people who live there have no idea who Donald Trump is!

“They’ve heard of America. They’ve heard of these things, but they have no clue what’s happening. You know, because of propaganda. They have one TV station,” said Binsky.

Ok, that’s odd, considering the on-going feud between U.S. President Trump and Kim Jong-Un.

Well, we’re glad Drew is safe, and we hope for the three detained Americans’ safe return.