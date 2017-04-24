22-year-old woman arrested, accused of biting & slapping Dallas police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a 22-year-old woman after she allegedly bit and slapped an officer. Police say the unidentified woman flagged them down over a disturbance call early Saturday morning in the 8000 block of Forest Lane.

During the investigation, officers ended up arresting her after discovering she had outstanding warrants. As the woman was being taken into custody, police say she first pulled away then bit and slapped the arresting officer.

She's facing several charges.