North Texas slave cemetery gets revamped on Earth Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING -- A slave cemetery got a much needed makeover for Earth Day. Several churchgoers, their families, and other community members showed up to lend a helping hand.

"For Earth Day, St. Mark's Episcopal Church sent out an invite to the community to help clean up a forgotten slave cemetery, called Shelton's Bear Creek Cemetery," St. Mark's member Nicole Foster said.

What better way to help clean up a forgotten piece of history then on Earth Day?

"We're out here to restore it, to clean it up, to provide maintenance for it, with our own hands," Foster said. "We thought this would be a good day to celebrate and to face a difficult dark past to bring people together."

Looks like it just needed a little tender loving care. Next step: Earth.