RIP Joanie: ‘Happy Days’ actress Erin Moran found dead

CORYDON, IN — Erin Moran who famously played Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days” has died. Officials in Indiana found her body after getting a 911 call for an “unresponsive female.” She was 56 years old.

Moran shot to stardom in the 70’s as Richie’s kid sister. Then she got her own show in the short lived spin off “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

Several of Moran’s co-stars, including Ron Howard and the Fonz, reacted to her death on Twitter.

Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens. https://t.co/8HmdL0JKlf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 23, 2017

OH Erin… now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth …Rest In It serenely now.. too soon — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 23, 2017

After her “Happy Days” success, Moran struggled with money and was even homeless at times. There’s no word on how she died, but there is speculation it was a drug overdose.

Rest in Peace Erin. You will be missed.