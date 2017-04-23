Being blind and deaf can’t hold this Plano artist back!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- 28-year-old Donovan Ilseng was born deaf and is legally blind, which makes what he does at the Carpenter Park Recreation Center in Plano all the more impressive.

"He's very smart, but communication is not one of the things that he can do well," said Donovan's mom, Rita. "Drawing is an excellent way for him to express himself and so that`s the reason we started taking the class."

Four years later, and he's swapped out the pencil for the paintbrush.

While he can't fully see his paintings, others have a chance this weekend during an art show at the recreation center.

Rita says the show gives you a glimpse at his progress through the years. "We adopted him at four and a half, and he didn't even know about pens, crayons, colors, he had never held a crayon. I could tell when I gave it to him he didn't know what to do with it."

Rita wants his story to give others hope that progress is possible, and you just need to look for the light at the end of the tunnel, just like Donovan does.

Carpenter Park Recreation Center has it's fourth annual Art Expo on Sunday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free to the public.