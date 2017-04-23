11-year-old North Texan fighting for medical cannabis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- "I can actually do things that a so-called normal kid can do."

If a normal kid is interviewing state representatives as a keynote speaker at a major conference at just 11 years old, I guess we missed the memo, Alexis Bortell!

Safe to say, Bortel isn't normal at all. She's the face of childhood cannabis use.

"I'm really proud," she told NewsFix Saturday. "I'm probably the first kid to write a book about cannabis."

Alexis is from North Texas, Rowlett to be exact, and you've probably seen her on our air before. Epileptic seizures left a hard choice for her family back in 2015. They could try dangerous procedures including brain surgery, or they could move to a state that would allow her to use medical cannabis.

Not more than two weeks later, she was living as a medical refugee in Colorado.

"I don't really remember too much because I was always in seizures," she remembered.

And now?

"Today I am celebrating 762 straight days without a seizure using only medical cannabis," she announced to cheers at the Southwest Cannabis Conference Saturday.

That's why she wrote a book called 'Let's Talk about Medical Cannabis'. It's also why she was a keynote speaker at this weekend's Southwest Cannabis Conference in Fort Worth, the second straight year for the event.

"I miss my family and my friends in Texas, but until I am old enough to run for office, all I can do is keep meeting legislators," she said.

Will the law change and bring Alexis back to Texas? It sure as heck will if she has anything to say about it!