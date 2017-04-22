Prince fans visit Paisley Park on one year anniversary of singer’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANHASSEN, MN -- A whole year has gone by since the "Purple Rain" singer left us at the age of 57.

It was only recently the world found out just how bad Prince's accidental overdose really was. Sealed court documents revealed there were pills scattered all over his Paisley Park mansion. Some in Ziploc bags, mislabeled bottles, envelopes, you name it. However, it was Fentanyl that ultimately killed the music legend.

The painkiller was actually mislabeled as Hydrocodone on the bottle, which may have been the main reason for Prince's early demise. That didn't stop his fans from celebrating his legacy outside his Paisley Park mansion and studio!

A four day celebration is being held at his 55,000 sq. ft. home for the first anniversary of his passing. Paisley Park opened to the public late 2016 as a museum; following in the footsteps of Elvis's Graceland.

One thing's for sure, even though Prince left this world too soon, he gave his fans a piece of him to remember.