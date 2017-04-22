CultureFix April 28-30: Concerts, comedies & Cowboys!

The month is coming to an end, so you know what that means: events galore! CW33 and CultureMap have teamed up to bring you the best of the best.
Dallas Cowboys presents: 2017 NFL Draft Day Parties
WHEN: April 27-29
WHERE: The Star
PRICE: Free-$40
MORE INFO: dallascowboys.com
Paul Anka in concert
WHEN: April 28 at 7:30 P.M.
WHERE: Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
PRICE: $45-$119.75
MORE INFO: verizontheatre.com
Bill Maher in concert
WHEN: April 30 at 7 P.M.
WHERE: Music Hall at Fair Park
PRICE: $85-$125
MORE INFO: ticketmaster.com