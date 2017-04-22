CultureFix April 28-30: Concerts, comedies & Cowboys!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The month is coming to an end, so you know what that means: events galore! CW33 and CultureMap have teamed up to bring you the best of the best.

Dallas Cowboys presents: 2017 NFL Draft Day Parties

WHEN: April 27-29

WHERE: The Star

PRICE: Free-$40

MORE INFO: dallascowboys.com

Paul Anka in concert

WHEN: April 28 at 7:30 P.M.

WHERE: Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

PRICE: $45-$119.75

MORE INFO: verizontheatre.com

Bill Maher in concert

WHEN: April 30 at 7 P.M.

WHERE: Music Hall at Fair Park

PRICE: $85-$125

MORE INFO: ticketmaster.com