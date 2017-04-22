Dallas Cowboys hit runway for Children’s Cancer Fund’s Gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's every kids dream to meet their favorite celebrity, and many kids from Children's Medical Center just might have had that opportunity.

The 2017 Children's Cancer Fund's Gala was full of glitz and glam for these youngsters. The kiddos got to meet some Cowboy greats, like Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach, and Dak Prescott.

"The kids all know Dak. They still know Troy, he's on TV a lot. They gotta Google me," former Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach said.

"I said I was going to be a part of it as long as they keep asking me, and fortunately for me they keep asking and I keep coming. It really is a pretty impactful night," former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman said.

The proceeds go to the Children's Cancer Fund for pediatric cancer research, and is the biggest fundraiser of the year.

"They're getting their hair and makeup done, their nails, and they have been billing up to this moment when they can take the stage," Jennifer Arthur, the executive director for Children's Cancer Fund said.

Our Cowboys helping children? Doesn't get much better than that!