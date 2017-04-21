Watch this Grand Prairie cop play hopscotch with a little girl 😍

GRAND PRAIRIE – A Grand Prairie police officer made a little girl’s day this week when he stopped to play a round of Hopscotch with her — and the internet fell in love.

Detective Lyle Gensler was driving by Wednesday when he and a little girl he calls ‘Claire Bear’ waved to each other. Gensler noticed the girl hopping along the sidewalk without a lagger (we commoners call it a rock), so he stopped, grabbed a rock, and showed her how the game of Hopscotch is played.

In the video, Gensler shows the little girl how to toss the lagger and coaches her as she hops, teetering a bit as she picks it up from the number 8, then he tells her, “Alright. Now my turn.”

Fun Fact: Hopscotch looks a lot different when a cop loaded down with a utility belt full of heavy police gear is playing it. But he does well!

We can do what we want on our breaks, correct? Child's game, phooey! #hopscotch pic.twitter.com/MbLRVgnkko — Lyle Gensler (@califcop) April 19, 2017

Thinking no one back at GPPD would believe he’d actually played hopscotch, Gensler asked the little girl’s mom to record the game with his cell phone.

He then uploaded the :24 second video to his Twitter page with the caption, “We can do what we want on our breaks, correct? Child’s game, phooey! #hopscotch”

The video quickly went viral, being shared and praised all over social media.

His Twitter bio profiles Gensler as a former Marine (thank you for your service) and a Texas cop transplanted from California (we’re glad you came; you can stay forever) who is “Showing the human side of my profession.”

Indeed! Child’s game, phooey!