Student lists dorm room on Airbnb for $85 a night, college shuts her down

AMHERST, Mass. – A college student’s money hustle was shut down after university officials learned she was renting her dorm room out on Airbnb for $85 a night.

The student, who wasn’t identified, listed her space in the Southwest Residential Area of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst as a “Luxury Room in Southwest” with a single bed for rent. The listing also boasted proximity to dining halls, ultilites such as a refrigerator, microwave and television and a laundry room.

UMass shut down the listing before she could make any money.

Renting out a dorm room violates the school’s residence hall contract, which students sign in order to live there.