‘Gifted’ McKenna Grace on working with Octavia Spencer & becoming an animal activist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Just like her recent role as a child prodigy, McKenna Grace is quickly becoming Hollywood's most talented and gifted at 10-years-old. All it took was a local YMCA commercial and inspiration from a Shirley Temple movie collection before the north Texas native was begging her mom to be in the spotlight!

"I just begged her until it got annoying," McKenna told NewsFix. "She put me into acting classes and it kind of went from there."

From there she's been featured in several television shows and movies and already worked alongside Eddie Murphy, Salma Hayek, and now Chris Evans.

But one highlight of McKenna's career is filming with Octavia Spencer, someone she's always looked up to.

"I had already seen 'The Help' and I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh! she's really good,' so it was such a great opportunity and experience to get to work with her," McKenna explained. "We had so much fun on set. We had a Mary and Roberta relationship in real life."

Gifted tells the story of a little girl raised by her uncle Frank who discovers her many talents.

"Her mom passed away whenever she was born and her dad left her so Frank kind of took her under his wing," she explained.

McKenna may be a rising star, but when the cameras aren't rolling she's just a 10-year-old with dreams of helping animals.

"I want to be an animal activist," McKenna added. "They make us feel better, come and lick us whenever we feel sad, and they make us happy so I don't think that we should hurt them!"

Whatever McKenna decides to be when she grows up we're pretty sure she'll do it with grace!