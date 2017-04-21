Cuba Gooding, Sr. found dead in car in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Soul singer and father of Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. has died. The 72-year-old was found dead in a car Thursday on Ventura Avenue in the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles.

Gooding was lead singer for the 70’s soul group The Main Ingredient. The group’s biggest hit was Everybody Plays the Fool.

Police are still investigating the cause of death, but say foul play is not suspected.

TMZ is reporting that police suspect a possible overdose since Gooding was found slumped over inside his silver Jaguar, with empty alcohol containers in the car.

Gooding is survived by his wife, Shirley Sullivan, and four children, including actors Cuba, Jr. and Omar.