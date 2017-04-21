6th graders help Fort Worth police catch burglary suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A burglary suspect is now behind bars thanks to three sixth grade students.

Trevontae Barker, Kenyon Maloney and David Willis told Fort Worth police that a man on the run had offered them each 20 dollars to help him hide, but the boys refused and told police where the suspect fled.

Officers located the man and and arrested him shortly after.

To thank the young boys for their help, the Fort Worth PD presented each of them with a bicycle and helmet along with certificates of appreciation.