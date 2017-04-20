Time magazine releases its Top 100 Influential People list for 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- So what do President Donald Trump, actress Viola Davis, and former athlete Lebron James have in common? They all landed on Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People list for 2017!

Yes, it's that time again, and the 14th annual "it list" is out.

The publication released the names on Thursday saying it broke down the list into five different categories, The Titans, Pioneers, Artists, Leaders and Icons who are changing the world today. Each individual was introduced in a profile written by another well-known name.

But do you ever wonder how the selections are made?

Assistant Managing Editor Kelly Conniff says, " we don't judge influenced being good or bad. There can be dictators on the list. There are pop stars, there are scientists and there are philanthropists."

Editor Dan Macsai shares a step many may not know about," We also ask former members of the Times 100 to send us their nominations. Once we get those nominations - often times it's well over a thousand. We debate amongst ourselves and whittle it down slowly, but surely to a group of 100."

Who knows, maybe one day one of you reading this will be lucky enough to end up on the Time 100 Most Influential list. All you need is a little bit more "time".