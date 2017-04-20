Texas to pay $600,000 to 2 couples who fought gay marriage ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After fighting to overturn the state's ban on same-sex marriage, two Texas couples are being awarded over half a million-dollars by the state.

Mark Phariss and his husband, Vic Holmes, along with Cleopatra Deleon and her wife, Nicole Dimetman, waged a years-long legal battle to get rid of Texas' anti-gay marriage laws.

And now, a U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has awarded the couples' attorneys over $600,000.

Both couples had been together for more than a decade before suing the State of Texas for the right to be legally married.