Texas teacher arrested for biting 4-year-old autistic student

ABILENE – A former teacher from Early Headstart School in Abilene has been accused of biting a 4-year-old autistic student.

A teacher’s aide reported the incident after she witnessed Kirsten Joelle Barnett, 25, trying to get the 4-year-old to stop playing with sand and get him to another area to play a game.

The child didn’t want to go and dropped to the floor, prompting Barnett to pull him into her lap and restrain him. While trying to get out of her restraint, Barnett bites him on the face by his ear.

The aide was able to see a swollen bite mark on his cheek. Another school worker was also able to see the mark.

Barnett was arrested on Tuesday and charged with a third degree felony of injuring a child.