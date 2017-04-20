It’s a Trick, Not a Treat After Ecstasy Candy-Looking Pills are Found in Richardson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON - It may be 4-20, but Richardson police recently had a not so "dope" find and posted the picture of it on Facebook page Tuesday.

"It`s not common," says Officer Mike Weiczorek. "Which is why we felt we should post this, let people know about it so that they can recognize it if they see it."

He says it might look like a vitamin or candy for your kids with Pacman and Superman stamps, but the 64 pills are actually Ecstasy, worth about $1,200 on the streets.

"I would be absolutely devastated to hear about it going on at my child`s school," says parent Scott Axelrod who grew up in Richardson.

It may devastate him, but he says it doesn't surprise him.

"It`s hard to surprise us now with everything we see out there."

While the not-so-sweet-treats may be more rare in Richardson, it`s a growing problem in other parts of the country.

Just this week two senators re-introduced a bill that would put a drug dealer in the slammer for 10 to 20 years if found guilty of marketing candy-flavored drugs to children.

'I think anything that is protective always has good intentions," says Officer Weiczorek.

"I certainly believe those that are involved with selling to children and minors," says Axelrod, "need to be prosecuted."

As far as trick or treats go, this one is definitely a pretty nasty trick.