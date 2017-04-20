FTC cracks down on those wack ads your fave always post to Instagram

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Sick of seeing phony products on your Instagram that probably don't even work?! Well, The Federal Trade Commission's new set of rules on social endorsements may cause slim tea, waist trainers, and Hairfinity pills to be a 'thot' of the past. That's because they're laying down the law and requiring social celebs to make it clear when they shout-out a paid product.

If you've seen #ad or #sponsor under your favorite celebrity's post, that means they're just playing by the FTC rule book. The goal is to cut down on how many paid posts are flooding social feeds.

Since we do live in a social media driven world, people like Kim K can make a cool $75000 off a single post. But imagine when all her 98 million followers see that Flat Tummy Tea is only making her pockets fatter.