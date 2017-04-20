Dallas Cowboys release 2017 schedule

FRISCO — It’s official! The 2017 season schedule for the Dallas Cowboys is out!

Some of the highlights include opening up the season for the third straight year on Sunday night against the Giants.

The Cowboys will have five games in primetime in addition to the nationally televised Thanksgiving game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

So how will the ‘Boys do? Well, it’s anyone’s guess, but with the schedule already out and the draft less than a week away one thing is for sure: we’re ready for Da Boys to be back on the field!