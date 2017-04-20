CultureFix 21-23: So many choices!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got a little bit of everything for you this weekend. CW33 and CultureMap have teamed up to bring you the best of the best. Check out this cornucopia of events!

Earth Day Texas 2017

WHEN: April 21-23 at 10 A.M.

WHERE: Fair Park

PRICE: Free Admission

MORE INFO: earthdaytx.org

Dallas Opera presents: Norma

WHEN: Starting April 21

WHERE: Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House

PRICE: $19-$275

MORE INFO: dallasopera.org

2017 Dallas Art Dealers Association Spring Gallery Walk

WHEN: April 22 at 12 P.M.

WHERE: Samuel Lynne Galleries

PRICE: Free Admission

MORE INFO: dallasartdealers.org