Charlamagne Tha God schools Paul Quinn College students on meaning of ‘Black Privilege’

DALLAS -- It was certainly a 'vibe' at Paul Quinn College this week as the campus welcomed radio host Charlamagne 'Tha God'. The school consistently hosts a speaker series featuring celebrity guests in hopes of motivating its students.

"Hopefully it might empower somebody else," Charlamagne said in an exclusive interview with NewsFix.

He's been called the Hip-Hop Howard Stern for his controversial conversations on the "World's Most Dangerous Morning Show," The Breakfast Club. Off air, Charlamagne's putting his words in his own book called, Black Privilege. Now, before you judge a book by the cover, Charlamagne says Black Privilege isn't shading the popular term 'white privilege.'

"Of course, we know white privilege exists," Charlamagne explained. "I feel like when you talk about Black Privilege you're talking about something spiritual, not something systemic.'

Charlamagne is very familiar with the "system." In his book, the 36-year-old confesses, being locked up, getting kicked out of high school (twice) and many more hardships. Charlamagne will tell you straight-up that success isn't easy, so he's penned eight principles to help young African Americans overcome adversity.

Look at the challenge we've overcome thus far from slavery to segregation," he added. "We're blessed people. Your skin is not a burden, you're skin is not a liability!"

There's no question, Charlamagne talks A LOT, but maybe seeing his message in black and white will speak even more volumes!