Cannabis activists celebrate 420 by hanging pro-pot banners over highway

ARLINGTON -- Well folks, it's the 20th of April, and you know what that means... It's 420.

"420 is the international smoker's holiday, if you will," said Shaun McAlister, who runs marijuana activist group DFW NORML. "It's the day that people who celebrate cannabis take the day to celebrate cannabis for the day."

Yeah, even though it's a holiday in honor of something that's still, you know, illegal.

That's never stopped DFW NORML from rising to the occasion. This year though, the activist organization is blazing a different trail.

"Since we're currently in the most important legislative session in Texas history regarding marijuana," said McAlister, "People like myself, and people who are reforming marijuana laws try to do something about the sad state of the laws concerning the plant."

Yeah, the Texas House is kicking around a bill that would decriminalize the possession of a small amount of pot. NORML is seizing the opportunity, and trying to raise awareness for their cause by hanging banners of Hwy 360 in Arlington.

Hey, while plenty of folks will surely be celebrating 420 the old fashioned way, looks like these guys are turning over a new leaf.