ARLINGTON - A man was arrested Wednesday night for the murder of a pregnant woman.

According to Arlington police, Keith Haynes is facing a charge of Capital Murder for killing 25-year-old Kenishia Walker.

Authorities say Walker was found dead in her bedroom after suffering a gunshot wound -- and investigators reported no signs of forced entry.

And according to the arrest warrant, Haynes is believed to be the father of the victim's unborn child.