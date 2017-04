Serena Williams is having a baby!

The tennis legend and first-time mother-to-be made the announcement Wednesday via a Snapchat selfie with the caption, “20 weeks.”

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017

And wearing a yellow swimsuit, the 35-year-old’s baby bump is obvious. But moments later, the Snapchat was deleted from Williams’ account.

Did she take it down because she didn’t want to steal (more) thunder from Maria Sharapova on her birthday?

Waking up to 30 like….🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/JkcNspzB8z — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) April 19, 2017

Williams got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis O’Hanian in December.