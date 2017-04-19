Plano nature preserve closed as police search for missing woman

PLANO – Police in Plano are asking for the public to help find a missing woman.

Police say Megan Leigh Gertrum has not been seen or heard from since April 14. Officers responding to the Missing Person call made by a friend of Gertrum’s on Tuesday, in the 7000 block of West Parker Road, conducted an extensive search, but found no signs of foul play or the missing 36-year-old woman.

Wednesday, police sealed off Plano’s Arbor Hills Nature Preserve while conducting a search of the area.

Arbor Hills Nature Preserve is temporarily closed until further notice. @PlanoPoliceDept on-site conducting a missing person investigation. — City of Plano (@cityofplanotx) April 19, 2017

Megan Leigh Gertrum is a white female, approximately 5’7″ tall, weighs 155 lbs., has light brown hair, green eyes, and wears eye glasses.

Anyone with information on Megan Leigh Gertrum is asked to call the Plano Police Department at 972-424-5678.