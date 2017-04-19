Oklahoma City marks bombing anniversary with 168 seconds of silence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A moment of silence was held for 168 seconds Wednesday morning at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building Memorial, honoring victims of the Oklahoma City bombing.

Wednesday marked the 22nd anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing. Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols blew up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building with a rental truck packed with homemade explosives.

More than 500 people were injured in the blast and 168 people were killed, including 19 children from the building's daycare.

April 19, 1995 bombing was the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in American history. McVeigh was a Gulf War veteran seeking revenge against the federal government for its handling of federal raids in Ruby Ridge, Idaho in August 1992 and for the 1993 Waco siege exactly two years before the OKC bombing, when 76 members of David Koresh's Branch Davidian cult were killed, including Koresh. McVeigh was executed June 11, 2001, exactly three months before the 9/11 attacks.