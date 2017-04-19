Nintendo planning mini version of Super Nintendo, reports say

It’s April and Nintendo might be working on the hottest toy of the 2017 holiday season.

According to Eurogamer, sources have confirmed Nintendo is currently working on a mini version of the Super Nintendo. The gaming system is expected to launch around the holidays.

Nintendo announced last week the NES Classic Edition will be discontinued despite its popularity. The company told IGN they never planned for the NES Classic to be “an ongoing, long-term product.”

According to the Eurogamer report, the development of the mini SNES is a big reason why the NES Classic was discontinued.

If the mini SNES rumors are true, it’s certain Nintendo will be better prepared than it was for the Classic’s launch. Demand far exceeded supply for several weeks after the product launched on November 11.

Nintendo has not publicly commented on the report.