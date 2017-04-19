Mid-April brings uneasy feelings and bad memories in the U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- April 19, 1995, seemed like a normal day for Karen Sisemore.

"I was sitting on the couch with my six-month-old newborn baby," she remembered Wednesday.

Living 15 minutes from Oklahoma City, it wouldn't feel normal much longer.

"I was watching TV when they broke in and said something had happened, and it was very scary because we didn't know what happened," Sisemore said.

That day, 22 years ago to the day, the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building was bombed, killing 168 and hurting nearly 700. The bombing happened in response to the Branch Davidian fire in Waco two years earlier. That one killed 76.

Both are now part of a deadly April history in the USA.

It starts at the very beginning. The first shot of the American Revolutionary War was fired April 19, 1775, an ironic twist to Sisemore.

"Timothy McVeigh was trying to be against the government that started that day so I don't know," she said. "I didn't realize it was the same, but it is weird."

The timeline tells the tale. Branch Davidian was April 19, 1993, followed by the Oklahoma City bombing April 19, 1995, the Columbine school shooting April 20, 1999, the Virginia Tech shooting April 16, 2007, then the Boston Marathon bombing April 15, 2013.

All of those memorable tragedies happening in one five-day stretch.

"You get scared," said Dallas resident Willie McNeally when asked if this part of the year causes an uneasiness. "Don't even wanna go outside. You wanna just sit and stay in."

Is there an April curse? Something in the water? A changing-of-the-seasons insanity?

Maybe we should just stay inside for a couple days. After all, tomorrow is 4/20.