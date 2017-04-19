Boom Box: I love the 90’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- You have to admit, the 90`s produced some of the best Hip Hop and R&B of all time!

And since it's 2017, let`s go back 20 years and see what gems 1997 gave us.

DFW`s very own Erykah Badu stepped on the scene with a sound and style of her own with Baduizm.

That album debuted at number on billboard’s top R&B and Hip Hop albums and produced several hits including On and On.

Missy Elliott’s freshman album, Supa Dupa fly debuted that summer at number three on Billboard 200 and included her hit single, The Rain.

Tupac`s untimely death in 1996 didn`t mean the music stopped - the November release of R U Still Down gave us the hits, Do For Love, I Wonder if Heaven Got a Ghetto and R U still Down.

A few weeks after we lost the Notorious Big, the diamond certified double LP, Life after Death was released.

Scarface`s the untouchable had the smash hit single, Smile featuring Tupac; there`s just so many!

Eminem, Jay-Z and the Wu-Tang Clan all dropped their sophomore albums.

The year 1997 also gave us Mariah Carey`s Butterfly, Janet Jackson’s Velvet Rope and one of our favorites by Usher, My Way.

And that`s barely touching the surface, boy did we love the 90`s!