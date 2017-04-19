Bill O’Reilly out at Fox News

Bill O’Reilly is done at Fox News, its parent company 21st Century Fox said Wednesday.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the company said in a statement.

New York magazine is also reporting that Fox News has decided to part ways with O’Reilly. The firing comes after allegations of sexual harassment leveled against the host by 5 women.

New York magazine cited anonymous sources briefed who were privy to O’Reilly’s exit discussions with Fox News.

On Tuesday O’Reilly’s attorney, Marc Kasowitz, issued a statement saying the television host was the victim of “character assassination.”

It is not known exactly how Fox News will handle O’Reilly’s exit or whether he would be allowed to say goodbye to viewers on the air.