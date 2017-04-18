Where to get FREE stuff on Tax Day in DFW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS - It's the day last-minute filers have been dreading -- Tax Day!

Today's your last chance to pay Uncle Sam but once you're done with that, why not treat yourself to some DFW freebies?

Here are some highlights:

Boston Market has a $10.40¢ (get it? 1040) Tax Day special. For that price, you get a half chicken, two sides, cornbread, a cookie, and a drink.

Feeling a burger? Sonic has half price cheeseburgers all day long.

If sandwiches are more your style, head to Schlotzky's. You can get a free original with the purchase of chips and a drink.

Maybe Uncle Sam took all your money and you need to wash down the tears? Chili's is slinging blueberry and pineapple margaritas for just $6.

If you're looking to de-stress, Planet Fitness has your back. You can test out their user controlled hydro massage for free through Saturday.