Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino is actually magic

SEATTLE, WA -- If you didn't know, unicorns are a big thing right now. Unicorn filters, unicorn hair, and now unicorns are trying to find their way to your taste buds!

Starbucks is hopping on the unicorn train with a new magical drink and it has some people freaking out.

The new Unicorn Frappuccino is made of pink powder and mango syrup blended into a crème Frappuccino. Some sour blue drizzle lines the cup and is topped with whipped cream and pink and blue powder sprinkled on top.

This new creation isn't just for your palate, it's also for your eyes! Apparently, it starts off purple with blue swirls, but the more you stir, the drink turns pink. Not only that but the flavor changes too!

The Unicorn Frap is only available from April 19-23, but not all Starbucks stores are selling them.

Who knows! Maybe after you drink it, you'll poo like a unicorn too.