DALLAS -- Happy Tax Day! ...said no one EVER.

If you're feeling as short on time, energy and cash as a lot of folks are today, look on the bright side - at least you probably have some sweet Easter leftovers, right?

So here are a few ways you can make the most of that leftover ham, without "taxing" your wallet.

First, why not slice up that ham and throw it on some biscuits with cheese and honey? It makes a delicious breakfast sandwich or afternoon snack!

Or combine that ham with leftover hard-boiled eggs, and make hammy deviled eggs... Mmm...

And if you're tired of slicing that ham, try dicing it! Mix your diced ham with some fruit, add mayo, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt, and create a fabulous ham salad.

The Spice of Blythe is, ham it up! Save your energy, save your money, and relax this Tax Day by making the most out of those Easter leftovers!