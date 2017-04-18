SEE IT: Suspects hit up 14 Arlington homes to slash car tires, cops on the hunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- Cops are searching for the suspects behind 14 slashed tire cases in Arlignton. We wish we were making this up, but the proof is in the surveillance video.

Watch as the suspects pull up, get out, slash a tire or two, then burn out.

We need your help finding these tire slashing suspects. Hit 13 homes. If you have any info please contact Det. Ortiz at 817-459-6476. pic.twitter.com/gcbQU9KBcb — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) April 18, 2017

These crimes might not be as random as it seems. Arlington Police Department says all 14 offenses occurred in the wee hours of midnight to 3 AM on April 2. They also believe the offenses happened to students attending Summit High School-- which is not far from the homes that were hit up.