Miracle Money: Girl who fell 3000 feet during skydive accident wins big in lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, OK -- It was a miracle when then-16-year-old, Mackenzie Wethington fell thousands of feet from the sky and lived to tell about it. Four years later, $760,000 fell into her lap after she won a skydive lawsuit suit against Pegasus Air Sports in Oklahoma.

Mackenzie and her dad claimed the teen wasn't properly trained for the 3000-foot dive and her parachute was too advanced for her skill set.

"I started kicking my feet like I was taught in the class, Mackenzie explained. "I tried to pull the togs apart and I just was not strong enough to fight off the win."

Since the accident, everything has pretty much gone downhill for Pegasus Air Sport. They ultimately closed their doors soon after. In the lawsuit, the company claimed Mackenzie was properly trained and panicked before hitting the ground. Now the cash they have to cough up will reportedly pay for Mackenzie's medical bills.

According to the Oklahoman, a judge ruled the amount awarded would cover physical/mental pain and suffering plus future medical expenses. Mackenzie reportedly broke her back, ribs, pelvis, scapula, and suffered from liver damage.