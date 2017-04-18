Man dies peacefully after ex-wife tells him Trump is impeached

Moments before he died, Oregon man, Michael Elliott, was told President Donald Trump had been impeached by his ex-wife, Teresa Elliott.

Elliott health had been declining over the years but became worse after he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. He’d been bedridden for the past few months before he passed.

Although divorced, Teresa and Michael had still remained close friends. Once finding out he was about to die in Oregon, Teresa, who lives in Texas, called him when she learned she wouldn’t make it in time.

“I told him that everything’s going to be alright,” she told The Washington Post, “and that Donald Trump has been impeached.”

Teresa wanted to give her ex-husband the false news so he would die with a happy thought.

Michael was a long time Democrat, a “CNN junkie” and was appalled by the current political climate. He believed that Trump was a “loathsome individual.”