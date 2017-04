Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good news for all of those who want to get ahead at work and happen to be a class clown: A new study from the Harvard Business School found you can improve your status in the workplace if you can make your coworkers laugh.

However, it’s not all fun and games since there are plenty of inappropriate and NSFW jokes to be told and sharing those could backfire.

We've got your back and put together a little guide on how to be funny in the workplace... and not get yourself canned.