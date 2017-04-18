Fort Worth announces new Dickies Arena and lands March Madness games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH — Fort Worth is stepping up the stadium game in a big way. Tuesday, the city announced the name and plans for a new multipurpose center: the Dickies Arena.

“Citizens from all walks of life will come together to enjoy this,” said Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price. “It will give us a competitive advantage to bid on sporting events, family events, obviously the rodeo, concerts.”

A competitive advantage is right! Just an hour after the big announcement, the NCAA made an announcement of their own, naming the future arena the first and second round host of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament.

“Every time you see a request to host a small convention or an athletic competition or a concert that we can’t host, it’s a little frustrating to see them going to Irving and to Dallas and all,” said Price. “And now we won’t see that.”

Located right next door to the Will Rogers Coliseum, Dickies Arena will open its doors in November of 2019. They say the appeal of the stadium that it won’t be too small or too big, but just right.

“Our farthest away seats, our upper bowl, are in the same position as the seats sold as Premium Platinum club seats for the Dallas Maverick games,” Ed Bass, the chairman of Multipurpose Arena Fort Worth, said. “We will have no nosebleed seats.”

So in an area with state of the art venues like AT&T Stadium, the Ford Center, the AAC, and the new planned Rangers ballpark, Fort Worth has finally tossed their ten-gallon hat into the ring.