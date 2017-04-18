“Find my iPhone” feature helps recover over 100 phones from thief at Coachella Music and Arts Festival in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coachella-goers have an iPhone feature to thank for helping them bust a thief!

36-year-old Reinaldo De Jesus Henao was allegedly walking around the festive stealing cellphones - but forgot about one thing that would eventually help catch him.

When his victims noticed their phones were missing, they activated their "Find my iPhone" feature. And police say some of them were able to successfully find and follow the suspect, who eventually was detained by security and arrested.

So how many cellphones did they catch him with?

The New York man was found with over 100 phones in his backpack. Thankfully, several of phones were returned to their owners and the remaining ones were turned into lost and found.

And not surprisingly - folks can't get enough of Coachella thief news on Twitter!

Man steals over 100 iPhones at Coachella. Most steals in a season since Rickey Henderson's 130 in 1982. — Batting Stance Guy (@BattingStanceG) April 18, 2017

all those folks at Coachella deserved to get their iphones stolen! — G H O S T G R I T Z (@woodlandraised) April 18, 2017

Some dude at Coachella stole 100 iPhones from people. I haven't even returned all of this weekend's emails yet. — Alt-Thin Brown (@jteeDC) April 17, 2017

Mr. Henao, doesn't look like you did your homework, but it sure was a good try.