Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens shoots, kills self after chase in Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pa. — Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens was found dead inside a vehicle in Pennsylvania following a brief pursuit on Tuesday, according to police.

“Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.” — Pennsylvania State Police

Stephens was found dead inside a white Ford Fusion, according to the Erie Times-News.

According to WJW, police in Cleveland will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. ET regarding the case.

Police say Stephens, 37, murdered a man on East 93rd Street in Cleveland Sunday afternoon. Stephens posted video of the crime on his Facebook page, then in a series of other live videos, claimed to kill others.

According to Cleveland police, 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. was the only victim.

Story is developing…

Cleveland shooter Steve Stephens found in Erie on Buffalo Rd by Rodger Young Park. Dead in vehicle of self inflicted gun shot wound. pic.twitter.com/KRR3ROBtTI — Dennis Weed (@DennisWeed) April 18, 2017