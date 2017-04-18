Early morning fire in Lakewood claims man, family dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - An early morning fire in the Lakewood area of Dallas, near White Rock Lake, claimed the life of a 65-year-old man and the family dog.

Dallas Fire Rescue was called to the home in the 6900 block of Redstart Lane about 3 a.m. after the homeowner found and tried to put our a fire in an office area of the home.

The woman got out uninjured, but her husband, Timothy Adams, and the family dog were trapped inside. Firefighters pulled Adams out through a window and began resuscitation efforts, but the 65-year-old was pronounced dead when taken to a local hospital.

The family dog was also found, but rescuers were unable to save it.