Diggin’ in with Diggins: Baked Salmon & Asparagus

DALLAS - Skylar Diggins is a beast on the court, but did you know she can get down in the kitchen, too? And what the Dallas Wings guard is dishing out is easy enough for anyone to make.

Now, it’s safe to say her skills stem from making lemonade out of lemons.

"I tore my ACL in 2015, and I was battling back and I was really just trying to get my body right and get ready for the season,” Diggins told NewsFix. “And I really got focused on other things. I had to pick up hobbies since I wasn't hoopin’, so I tried to get in the kitchen and learn how to cook for myself."

One of her favorites is baked salmon with asparagus. Give it a shot!

Skylar’s Baked Salmon and Asparagus

Ingredients:

1-2 salmon filets

Seasoning of your choice (i.e. pepper, salt, seasoning salt, lemon pepper, oregano)

1 bundle of asparagus

Lemon (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Season salmon

Grease pan with olive oil

Drizzle olive oil over fish and asparagus

Top with lemon slices (optional)

Bake for 15 minutes

Enjoy!