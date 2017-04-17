Whataburger or In-N-Out? The Texas beef battle that’s gone national

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO -- The battle over flava! Who's got more of it... Whataburger or In-N-Out burger?

Well, a San Antonio host weighed in and his stance is getting national attention. KRLN's Chris Duel said he thinks "In-N-Out burgers are much more flavorful than a Whataburger." He even challenged native Texans to do a side-by-side taste test.

Well, now he's being labeled a TRAITOR!

While most reaction was negative, not everyone's was. Andrew Weaver on Twitter said, "I live in Texas, and he's right. In N Out wins this contest hands down. Let the hate begin."

So we decided to ask locals which "burger joint" they liked better. And it was pretty clear Whataburger was the winner.

One person said, "I hate In-N-Out burger. I'm not saying that they're bad, I would just prefer Whataburger."

Well, the streets of Texas have spoken, so we're gonna have to agree to disagree on this one, Mr. Duel.