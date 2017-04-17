Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Can working too hard lead to death? That's what's happening in Japan.

The country continues to see a rise in suicides due to unusual work hours. Apparently, "death by overwork" has become so common, it has a name, Karoshi. And the issue has recently worsened, forcing the government to limit overtime to no more than 100 hours a month.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calls it a "historical step", but labor advocates say it's not enough.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, over 2,000 workers committed suicide in 2015 due to work issues.

And this has been going on for a while..

An example of this is Satoshi Sekigawa, who committed suicide in 2010 after working 109 hours of overtime in one month. His father told CBS News, "I blame myself. If he had been honest with us I would have told him to quit."

So, whether or not this new proposal will help Japan's "Karoshi" crisis is something we'll only know as time goes on. But remember, there's no job that's worth your life.