Texas women are getting plastic surgery to look like Ivanka Trump

So much for Kylie Jenner’s lips and J.Lo’s booty. The new plastic surgery trend is wanting to look like President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka!

Surgeons say women come in wanting Ivanka’s clean, sculpted facial features including her high cheekbones, eyes, nose and face shape.

Tiffany Taylor and Jenny Stuart, two Texas women who sought after Houston-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Franklin Rose, to be the best Ivanka look-alike, had multiple procedures and threw a lot of cash in order to get their ideal look.

Taylor, 33, has spent $60,000 for cheek fillers, multiple breast augmentations, liposuction, a mini eye lift, cheek lift and a nose job. Stuart, 36, spent $30,000 for a nose job, Brazilian butt lift, injectable fillers for her face and breast implants.

Dr. Rose says women are copying Ivanka not just because of her beauty, but her style and elegance as a businesswoman.